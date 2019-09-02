As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Hamel Associates Has Boosted Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Lifted Stake by $358.28 Million

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 13,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 51,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, up from 37,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,225 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28B, up from 149,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,250 shares to 31,814 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,973 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 3,000 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.