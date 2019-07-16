As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Farmers Trust Co Boosted Position; As Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Swift Run Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.94 Million

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 97,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES KARIM BEN REJEB AS CLIENT EXECUTIVE, PARIS: MEMO; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 2.54M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Old, not ill: scientist opts for Swiss suicide; 07/03/2018 – Report on Business: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 30/05/2018 – Goldman’s Ex-Brazil Chief Leme Jumps to Young Hedge Fund Vinland

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) to buyback $7 billion in stock, increased dividend from $0.85 to $1.25 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 7,197 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 315 shares. Maltese Mgmt Ltd reported 40,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers holds 0.11% or 5,615 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company owns 33,275 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0% or 146 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,189 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,100 shares. 5,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 3,337 are held by Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.27% or 148,760 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 14,410 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 133,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 0% or 430 shares in its portfolio. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv reported 12,206 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 2,053 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 103,367 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 3.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maryland Cap Management reported 49,065 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 2.4% or 115,548 shares in its portfolio. Cap reported 76.78 million shares. Prudential Financial owns 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6.71M shares. Aristotle Management Lc reported 3.05 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 275,104 shares. National Bank & Trust has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connable Office Inc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hightower Advisors Llc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monroe Bancorporation And Mi owns 15,105 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M.