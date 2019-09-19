As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, First National Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding by $1.27 Million; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.00 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 836,554 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $11.5B COST AND EFFICIENCY ACTIONS; 10/05/2018 – BILL FORD SAYS ‘NOT FINISHED’ MAKING THE COMPANY MORE FIT; 11/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150 Pickup Production: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 27/04/2018 – Slate: It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 21/04/2018 – Ford tells WPP it will take bids from other ad agencies; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: A Life”; 25/04/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS EBIT MARGIN WILL ‘BOTTOM OUT’ IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Hailey Clauson Signs With Ford Models

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.04M, up from 176,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 615,196 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 17,875 shares to 30,475 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,792 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).