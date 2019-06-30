As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Increased Its Stake; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Price Rose, Fidelity National Financial Lowered Its Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 9.00 million shares traded or 179.78% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80 million, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 86.34% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 5,866 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 454,042 shares. Washington owns 0.54% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 83,139 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 16,003 were accumulated by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 28,629 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 195,945 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Stifel has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 42,251 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management reported 1,775 shares stake. Franklin holds 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 141,408 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co reported 33,066 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 1.15M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 132,945 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Aureus Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,191 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,555 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Company. Morgan Stanley holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33.71M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 920 shares. New York-based Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Co has invested 3.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lafayette Inc holds 0.46% or 12,225 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 167,316 shares. Amer Int Gp stated it has 4.66 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares to 204,968 shares, valued at $27.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

