As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position by $585,800; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Market Valuation Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 9.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 289,733 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This JPMorgan Chase Business Segment Is Absolutely Booming – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Company has 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company reported 95,350 shares. 59,054 were reported by Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Hl Ser invested in 2.84M shares or 4.42% of the stock. Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.33% stake. First Eagle Inv Management Lc holds 30,000 shares. Renaissance Inv Grp Lc holds 2,783 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc accumulated 11.54M shares. Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 358,122 shares or 1.96% of the stock. 11,341 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru Co has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkside State Bank And Tru has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bsw Wealth Prns has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glovista Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Self Storage Logs Exceptional Growth Rates During Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: Solid Q1 Growth, But Competition Will Intensify – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $153.50M for 23.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Raymond James And holds 30,760 shares. Schroder Management Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 539 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 201,057 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gradient Ltd Liability reported 82,138 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments invested in 7,857 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 61,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 25,551 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 194,194 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chesley Taft Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt reported 3,164 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,085 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,458 activity.