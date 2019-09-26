As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Position by $371,406; As Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Share Price Declined, Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lowered Holding by $347,025

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 505,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46M, up from 501,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 1.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 66,100 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 14,125 shares to 14,989 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,391 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

