As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Has Lowered Stake by $709,222; As Digi Intl (DGII) Market Valuation Rose, Archon Capital Management Lowered Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 32,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 13.15M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 90,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The hedge fund held 68,729 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 159,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 150,177 shares traded or 26.50% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – SEES 2018 EBITDA AT AROUND 2017 LEVEL; 16/05/2018 – ECS Inc. International Recognizes Digi-Key with 2017 Top Global Distributor Award; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among; 15/05/2018 – Yageo Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Global Distributor of the Year in North America; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – THE 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED SPAN CURRENT FISCAL QTR ENDING JUNE 30 AND SUBSEQUENT FISCAL QTR ENDING SEPT. 30; 08/05/2018 – Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models; 19/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Announcement on the Convocation Date for the Company’s GSM Approving the 2017 Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL – AS PER RESTRUCTURING PLAN, CO TO TRANSFER ITS EDEN PRAIRIE OPS MANUFACTURING FUNCTIONS TO EXISTING CONTRACT MANUFACTURE SUPPLIERS; 15/03/2018 – Advantech to Unveil Solutions and Strategies Enabling a New Era of Intelligent Customer and Employee Communications at the Digi; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q EPS 2c-EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And owns 99,168 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Nj accumulated 186,705 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 44,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,100 shares. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 1.55% or 104,160 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gru Inc Limited Liability Company holds 12,089 shares. Farmers Bancorporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 30,569 shares. Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tcw Grp Inc invested in 1.72M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Gm Advisory Group, a New York-based fund reported 15,112 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cove Street Llc invested in 0.89% or 72,234 shares. Glob Endowment Lp holds 7,400 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 146,447 shares. Fort Point Llc holds 0.24% or 5,390 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,341 shares to 30,352 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.77 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

