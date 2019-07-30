As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Truenorth Upped Stake by $665,994; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Webster Bank Boosted Its Position

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 28,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.42. About 2.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales

Webster Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 17,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,316 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, up from 83,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 1.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies owns 37,624 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 127,378 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,279 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 74,688 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 0.76% or 5,611 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,515 shares. Kwmg, Kansas-based fund reported 1,512 shares. 194,148 are held by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 16,865 shares stake. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 4,330 shares. Alyeska Grp LP holds 0.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 416,697 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Co Al holds 17,433 shares. Snow Cap LP owns 560,212 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 212,491 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. 8,927 are held by Kopp Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons JP Morgan Is a Solid Blue-Chip Play – Investorplace.com” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 57,060 shares to 300 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,851 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N stated it has 102,493 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Kamunting Street Capital Lp owns 5,500 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd holds 30,630 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,555 shares. Ckw Financial Grp accumulated 0.01% or 800 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 2.22 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw & accumulated 1.45 million shares. 74,331 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 12,742 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,681 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,207 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.