As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped by $585,800 Its Holding; As Cummins Com (CMI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Holding by $909,501

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 5,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,302 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, down from 50,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 675,250 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated holds 645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,413 shares. 144,212 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.02 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Skba Cap Mgmt Lc owns 125,100 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,980 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 1,575 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,172 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership reported 74,880 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 7,600 shares. Texas Yale has 5,792 shares. Mariner Limited Company holds 17,369 shares. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.53% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.37 million for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co Com (NYSE:XEC) by 13,235 shares to 49,664 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 5,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $675,000 was made by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was made by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance Fincl Bank holds 1.71% or 109,924 shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,134 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc owns 3,946 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 1.02% or 444,215 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 2.20M shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp holds 14,050 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 326,007 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. St Johns Investment Management Communication Ltd Liability holds 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,304 shares. Bridges Invest Inc reported 1.13% stake. Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 181,163 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. First Personal Financial Svcs has 13,577 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 51,109 were accumulated by Michael And Susan Dell Foundation. Davis invested in 62,504 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,099 shares.