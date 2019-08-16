As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Upped by $308,050 Its Position; As Csx (CSX) Share Price Declined, Alleghany Has Lowered Stake

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 744,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.61 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 2.52M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 7.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares to 221,463 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated holds 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,701 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 2.76% or 42,900 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Pa reported 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Fincl Svcs holds 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,296 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Advsrs has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,094 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,447 shares. Pennsylvania invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 6,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,685 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kanawha Cap Management holds 114,468 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 5,564 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs Inc has 4,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Com has 6,621 shares. 17,512 were reported by Sumitomo Life Comm. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 426,700 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 44,056 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bangor National Bank invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 129,915 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 74,671 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 34,723 shares. Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 1,080 shares. Old Point Fin Svcs N A stated it has 0.48% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Adirondack Trust holds 0.38% or 6,960 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 27,440 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 2.93M shares.

