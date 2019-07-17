As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Position by $3.27 Million; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $35.47 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 49,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.79 million, up from 125,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $761.85. About 383,359 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31 million shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,205 shares to 3,724 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,352 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34M on Monday, February 11.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc (Call) by 248,000 shares to 998,500 shares, valued at $64.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

