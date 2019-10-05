As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Webster Bank Has Raised by $629,592 Its Position; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Price Declined, Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $1.31 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 28,662 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES

Webster Bank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 140,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68M, up from 134,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $65 million 5.375% Notes due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Supports Concentric Equity Partners’ Refinancing of Environmental Pest Service – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.49 Per Share for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Announces Sale of Investment in Deepwater Corrosion Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.49 million for 12.68 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 22,200 shares. Greenwich Inv Inc accumulated 15,750 shares. Advisory Rech invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc reported 11,000 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Ariel Invests holds 0.16% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 601,256 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1,000 shares. California-based Aperio has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grace And White Inc New York reported 121,615 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 89,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 40,737 shares. Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 158,613 shares. Navellier And has invested 0.52% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% or 219,030 shares.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,311 activity. Another trade for 910 shares valued at $19,888 was bought by BATTIST CHRISTINE.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,208 shares to 17,901 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,476 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).