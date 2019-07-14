As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Rench Wealth Management Lifted Its Position; As Bp Plc (BP) Stock Price Declined, Westover Capital Advisors Raised Holding by $373,498

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,888 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 32,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 10/04/2018 – BP WON’T CHASE HIGHER OIL PRICES WITH MORE PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – CHINA MAY LEAD WAY IN CARBON PRICING, AHEAD OF U.S., EUROPE: BP; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – DEFERRAL OF WORK ON R3 WELL, PENDING RESOLUTION OF SANCTIONS POSITION, IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT LONG-TERM RECOVERY OF RHUM RESERVES; 24/04/2018 – BP chief in Cambridge funding spat; 21/05/2018 – U.S. CLASS ACTION LEGAL SYSTEM HAS NOT DONE BP ANY GOOD: DUDLEY; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Net Pft $2.47B; 30/05/2018 – The London Report: Royal Dutch Shell and BP lead FTSE rally; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Inorganic Capex $400M

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 0.2% stake. Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Co reported 23,792 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fdx Advisors has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Limited invested 1.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated has 218,312 shares. Weitz Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 242,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa reported 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raymond James Tru Na holds 267,875 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 25,636 are owned by Curbstone Financial Management. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.83% or 251,782 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc has 0.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,569 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 99,940 shares for 2% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter.