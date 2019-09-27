As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Valuation Rose, Augustine Asset Management Has Lifted by $324,231 Its Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Lowered Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video)

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.60 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markel holds 0.53% or 94,400 shares in its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,600 were accumulated by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan). Telos Capital Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 658 shares. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 44,974 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,990 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP owns 1.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,613 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 9,042 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc owns 14,806 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 1,906 shares. Oakmont Corporation owns 122,793 shares for 6.79% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 26,200 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal Comm owns 58,732 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 5,179 shares to 84,082 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Swift Run Cap Limited holds 2,315 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Corp reported 21,481 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,104 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nelson Roberts Investment Lc owns 67,976 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru has 57,656 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 21,705 shares. Meritage reported 0.09% stake. 3,463 were accumulated by Fsi Gru Lc. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.97 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 14,875 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Incorporated has 5.15M shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset has 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mckinley Delaware has 43,610 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.