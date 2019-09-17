As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Oz Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $11.45 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.33 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 26,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 240,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.20M, down from 267,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 776,754 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 103,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 967,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.13 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 5.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 77,700 shares to 382,746 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas White Interest Limited invested in 0.27% or 13,502 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 40,575 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 162,600 shares. 2,650 were accumulated by Cumberland. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 2.03% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company reported 75,271 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gardner Lewis Asset LP stated it has 23,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.02% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com reported 11.16 million shares. 16,492 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc has 157,449 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate Corporation holds 19,030 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,872 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 284,377 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.13% or 96,448 shares. Highland Cap LP reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications LP invested in 0.46% or 372,600 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 362,214 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 402 shares. Intll Gp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Millennium Management Limited Co holds 0.02% or 243,584 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has 14,250 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cleararc Capital has 0.16% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Manhattan reported 0% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 17,957 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.