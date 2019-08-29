As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Rench Wealth Management Lifted by $321,382 Its Position; As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Declined, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increased Position by $867,048

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 5.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 7.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz

