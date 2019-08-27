As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wade G W & Trimmed Position; Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holding by $750,975 as Shares Declined

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 8.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 7,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 114,641 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 122,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 803,471 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 84,800 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 600,711 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated Al stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest has 200 shares. 3,707 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 29,485 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Reilly Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.01% or 72,875 shares. City reported 10,827 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cap invested 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,819 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,000 shares to 51,254 shares, valued at $23.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd Com holds 2.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134,598 shares. The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Webster National Bank N A holds 1.95% or 134,612 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 1.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Southeast Asset Advisors has 2,161 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 146,840 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,158 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 143,152 shares. Horan Cap Limited Com has 40,389 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 83,271 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Charter Trust Com holds 0.86% or 71,111 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 442,189 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset reported 0.99% stake. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.19% stake. 7,209 are owned by Glenview State Bank Trust Dept.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS), J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) – 2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.