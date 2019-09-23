As Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Connable Office Raised Its Position; Andra Ap-Fonden Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 6.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 148,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, down from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 10.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,158 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 22,637 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,642 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Gp reported 2.75M shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Com stated it has 52,698 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa owns 660,317 shares. Trustco Financial Bank N Y invested in 1.04% or 16,327 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ruggie Capital Gru reported 74 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 25,772 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan holds 4.4% or 153,300 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 57,806 shares. Homrich Berg holds 4,875 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 127,204 shares.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 7,900 shares to 44,800 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 34,494 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $76.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 11,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,546 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 11,237 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,779 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt holds 164,688 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridges Inv Mngmt invested in 300,249 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 64,262 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 4.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 245,339 shares. Blue Fincl Cap has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,982 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 182,916 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 84,741 shares. Dodge & Cox invested 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 44,856 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio.

