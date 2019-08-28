As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $341,178; American Century Companies Has Boosted Its Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holding by $313,760

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 15,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 5.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34 million, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 165,003 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.16. About 5.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation reported 245,892 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 23,881 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca, a California-based fund reported 16,981 shares. 28,542 are owned by Savings Bank Of Stockton. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0.05% or 2,101 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 71,564 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,354 shares stake. Alley Llc stated it has 3.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 35,300 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 104,633 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 0.16% stake. Jcic Asset Management Inc owns 112,117 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 120,519 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 711,817 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 2.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106,006 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Acquires Remainder of the Atlanta Galleria Office Towers – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2019 Coolest Office Spaces: KPMG Florida office among winners – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Announces Leasing Activity for the First Quarter of 2019 and Reports Progress on New York State Renewal – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.