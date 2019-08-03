As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Cut Position by $3.40 Million; Amedisys (AMED) Holder Comerica Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 26,802 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 35,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 407,212 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,542 shares. 42,957 were accumulated by Intrust Retail Bank Na. Waverton Investment Limited holds 5.3% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,802 shares. 410,484 were accumulated by Asset. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mirador Ptnrs Lp owns 32,725 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 4,100 shares. Parthenon holds 47,734 shares. Miles Capital Inc accumulated 5,097 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,104 shares. Capital Intl Sarl has 25,653 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma has 165,056 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,881 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal has 6,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 60,276 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 17,000 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp has invested 0.1% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bbt Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 2,396 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 12,887 shares stake. 559,257 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,271 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 37,919 shares. 295,995 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Jennison Associate Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,634 shares. 10,780 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs.