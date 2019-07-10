As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Stake by $384,608; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stock Price Declined While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Trimmed Stake by $677,248

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 319,850 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS INTEREST RATE MARGIN CUT ON LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc analyzed 3,808 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 65,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $366.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 6.43 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan's Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 7.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $143.15 million for 9.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.85% negative EPS growth.

