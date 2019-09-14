As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mount Vernon Associates Lifted Its Holding; Algert Global Holding in Patrick Inds (PATK) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 10,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 9,727 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 20,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 154,348 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 78.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 20,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10M, up from 25,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Strum Towne holds 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,457 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 30,841 shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckhead Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.48% or 44,039 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.06% or 35.66M shares. White Pine Investment has invested 2.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 726,300 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 31,537 shares stake. Quantum holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,242 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,730 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2,148 shares. World holds 2.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78.15 million shares. 189,839 are owned by Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation. Spectrum Management Grp holds 1.45% or 46,794 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 57,441 shares. 86,100 were accumulated by Rk Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 1,485 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management has invested 0.39% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 81,847 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Catalyst Advsr Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 0.36% or 90,633 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 21,545 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.28% or 13,000 shares. 90 are held by Tarbox Family Office Inc. James Investment Research reported 45,656 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 590,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

