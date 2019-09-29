As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised by $356,865 Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,793 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48 million, up from 27,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 14,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) by 3,602 shares to 70,404 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

