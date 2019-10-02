As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 655.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 83,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 96,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01 million, up from 12,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 1.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 1.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.82 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,622 shares to 35,684 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,796 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc.