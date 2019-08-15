As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Upped Its Holding by $3.27 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed Position by $2.36 Million as Stock Value Declined

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1199.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 32,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 4.79 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 19,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 48,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 2.75 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,803 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). House Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 266,753 shares. Skylands Ltd owns 95,350 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability reported 521,665 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp stated it has 476,516 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 69,429 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 391,130 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 9,699 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated invested in 1.95% or 48,730 shares. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated accumulated 36,877 shares. 76,745 are held by Ajo Lp. Lau Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.26% or 24,150 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow tumbles 800 points in biggest one day fall of year on global economic growth slowdown – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,400 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 35,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Acquires Mavupharma to Boost Cancer Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,618 shares to 532,478 shares, valued at $48.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 175,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 928,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).