As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Decreased Its Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.37. About 6.59M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 34,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 721,185 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital has invested 1.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Penobscot Investment Management Inc invested in 89,917 shares. Harvey Investment Company Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,506 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 1.39% or 787,865 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi reported 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 14.81 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Mngmt invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shufro Rose Co Limited Co owns 171,132 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. 28,781 were reported by Smithfield Trust Co. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Company has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,367 shares. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.63% or 114,468 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 42,495 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd invested 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

