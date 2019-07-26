As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Upped Position; Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake as Shares Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 20,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.16M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.25. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,783 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 80,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 334,992 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Named One of America’s Best Large Employers 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 343,603 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 154,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 52,828 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd owns 39,855 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Navellier Associates Inc holds 0.38% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 39,931 shares. 200 are held by Oakworth Cap. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Speece Thorson Grp Inc has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 2.01M are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 132 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Pcl holds 0.01% or 162,145 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 35,202 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.02% or 22,800 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 0.07% or 551,363 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,932 shares to 476,286 shares, valued at $56.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 435,050 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,958 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.