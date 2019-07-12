As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.08 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Cut Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding by $5.93 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NOG) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 2.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 6.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 3.58 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS & BOOSTS 2018; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.20 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video)

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. NOG’s profit will be $46.96M for 3.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Launch of Consent Solicitation to Holders of its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2023 and Launch of a New Senior Secured Credit Facility – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Northern Oil & Gas – A Great Way To Play Oil’s Rebound And Almost Halfway To The Predicted 5X Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2018 Update and Initial Share Repurchase Activity – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Fast-Moving Energy Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. CEO and President Swap Titles, Further Positioning the Company to Capitalize on Growth Opportunities – Business Wire” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,962 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Company owns 240,417 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Company has 2.84M shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 669,796 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 47,881 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company stated it has 53,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wheatland Inc invested in 0.7% or 9,083 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 3,519 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc accumulated 3.93% or 221,433 shares. Omers Administration Corporation owns 4.62M shares for 5.58% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 33,461 shares. Tctc Holding Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 358,122 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,017 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 2.68M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 891,064 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Lookin’ Good! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.