As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $456,621; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Has Lowered by $1.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 59.81 million shares traded or 18.10% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 8.36 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

