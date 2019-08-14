As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Vestor Capital Has Upped by $540,956 Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Raised Stake by $5.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 8.96M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 134,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 129,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.21. About 12.33 million shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares to 56,585 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,966 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mgmt reported 54,168 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners LP holds 0.08% or 2,803 shares. Alpha Windward invested in 0.35% or 5,158 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.81% or 260,330 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc holds 0.75% or 21,234 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 23.17M shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 6,784 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Capstone Fincl Advsr Inc has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,334 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 31,690 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company reported 669,796 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com reported 99,273 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd reported 2,741 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,085 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.71% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,605 shares to 25,656 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,489 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).