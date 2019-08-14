As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Beacon Financial Group Increased Stake by $780,326; Regentatlantic Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $373,116 as Shares Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,363 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 12.24 million shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-JP Morgan bolstering Saudi Arabian business in anticipation of foreign flows- The National; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Margaret Pego, Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Chief Human Resources Officer, Announces Retirement – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “5 Discounted PEG Stocks Suitable for Value Investors – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Newtown holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 7,136 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 814,752 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 172,555 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 1,409 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.96M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.1% or 19,893 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 153,530 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 504,516 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,694 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.3% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Burney has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Etrade Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 24,258 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,669 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 964 shares to 13,643 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,833 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 12.95M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 32,239 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. 2.72M are owned by Boston Ptnrs. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,249 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,402 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. General Investors Company holds 182,300 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt has 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Icon Advisers Inc holds 2.19% or 215,332 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc owns 65,660 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Llc accumulated 1,230 shares. Addison Capital Communication reported 29,015 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,415 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co reported 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Value Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.