As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Oakworth Capital Has Raised by $512,376 Its Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Position in Corelogic (CLGX) by $471,336

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 8.57M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 10,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426,000, down from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 322,895 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 02/04/2018 – Australian home prices slip in March as Sydney weighs – CoreLogic; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – CoreLogic Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $58.50 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 19,117 shares. Shelton Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,330 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd holds 29,405 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Tru Communications has 0.22% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 10,213 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 13,900 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 7,797 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,900 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 263,018 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl holds 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 96,328 shares. State Street holds 2.17 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,832 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 86,439 shares to 135,239 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 142,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.04% or 225,492 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 1.36% stake. 55,265 are owned by Highstreet Asset. Citizens & Northern Corp invested 2.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dock Street Asset owns 3,903 shares. Wade G W And reported 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,480 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 382,713 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability accumulated 116,208 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com owns 69,325 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 142,265 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 32,599 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc reported 7,753 shares. Smith Moore And Company has invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id reported 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).