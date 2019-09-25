As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted by $739,260 Its Holding; Profund Advisors Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Raised as Shares Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 447,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.99M, up from 440,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 7.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 31,746 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 28,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 1.64M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,849 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,808 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Fin Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,693 shares. North holds 1.23% or 37,094 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,869 shares. Essex Financial Services Incorporated accumulated 0.75% or 12,233 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp has 25,000 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen Investment reported 1.9% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Annex Advisory Lc has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hendley & Co invested in 995 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 66,479 shares. Smith Salley And Associate owns 1,682 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 1,459 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc reported 29,550 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 130,769 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,176 shares to 1,632 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 2,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd Company has invested 5.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jones Fin Cos Lllp invested in 130,351 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Int Ca invested in 218,856 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 47,421 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 230 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,212 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.85% or 126,629 shares. Jnba Finance has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,901 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt Co has invested 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vista Cap Prtn Inc reported 2,237 shares. 12,900 are owned by Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability. Stifel Financial Corp invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,627 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.19 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,108 shares or 3.52% of the stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.