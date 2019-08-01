As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Matthew 25 Management Decreased Holding by $4.04 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Position by $10.38 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 1.36 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 0.55% stake. West Chester Capital Advsrs Inc owns 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,638 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 18,430 shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.65% or 55,875 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Lc owns 23,974 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd invested in 5.38% or 1.24 million shares. 162,672 are held by Roosevelt Investment Gru. Markston Intl Ltd Liability reported 1.82% stake. Cna holds 3.63% or 169,264 shares in its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Management invested in 153,142 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co holds 17,354 shares. Ssi Invest holds 0.1% or 11,387 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Ltd Co owns 54,496 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 2,101 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

