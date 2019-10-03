As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Position; Oppenheimer & Company Cut Its Holding in Unitil (UTL) by $393,353 as Stock Price Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 8,786 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 15,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 19,499 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 108,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 60,722 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 169,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 5.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.53 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UTL’s profit will be $2.10M for 112.77 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Unitil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

