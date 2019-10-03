As Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Boosted Its Position; Nokia Corp. (NOK) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 27,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 245,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46M, up from 218,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 5.77 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp. (NOK) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 273,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 198,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 16.35M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 13/03/2018 – Solidium: Following Nokia Share Buys, Nokia Corresponds to 11% of Solidium’s Equity Investments, Totalling EUR8.4B; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE COULD USE NOKIA TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE INFLIGHT WIFI; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 13/03/2018 – Finnish government buys stake in Nokia; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Could Be Your Healthcare Provider Sooner Than You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Cisco and JPMorgan Chase – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,893 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Incorporated owns 3,367 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co accumulated 2.46% or 626,710 shares. Ghp invested in 64,455 shares or 0.88% of the stock. 70,170 are owned by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. S R Schill And Associate reported 9,656 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited holds 13,502 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust owns 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 301,341 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department holds 37,164 shares. Wealthcare Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 14,253 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Institute For Wealth Lc owns 26,527 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P Dep Rcpts Unit (SPY) by 1,548 shares to 15,114 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin` Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,780 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).