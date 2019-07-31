As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Matthew 25 Management Has Decreased Position; Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) Holder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.18 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 55,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 230,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 867,547 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 4.33M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 11/04/2018 – REMY COINTREAU RCOP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 118 FROM EUR 113; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.90 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

