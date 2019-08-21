As Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Upped Stake by $1.26 Million; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Raised Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 444,410 shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 3.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.