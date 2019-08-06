As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First American Bank Has Lowered Its Holding; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Holding by $355,436

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 5,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 127,189 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 121,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.63M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57 million shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,043 shares to 41,427 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 22,359 shares to 3,438 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.