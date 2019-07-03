As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Northstar Investment Advisors Increased by $4.18 Million Its Stake; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Declined, Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $21.42 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,887 shares to 159,329 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 20,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,116 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock.