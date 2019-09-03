As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 739,078 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.38. About 2.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 1.07% or 78,692 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company has invested 1.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.1% or 55,113 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability reported 624,199 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks holds 19,223 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Park Corporation Oh has 3.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 579,501 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Company reported 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Llc has 4.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.81% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,794 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 61,893 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Hawaii stated it has 82,234 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,868 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 420,155 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,554 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc stated it has 17,324 shares. 3.47 million were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.91% or 727,714 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada stated it has 240,477 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 3.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,264 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Company invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torray invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Creative Planning invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,889 are held by S R Schill Associate. Eagle Ridge Inv holds 16,550 shares. Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,127 shares for 5.6% of their portfolio. Argentiere Ag reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).