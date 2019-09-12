As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Farmers National Bank Raised by $373,515 Its Stake; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 20,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 877,075 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 5.53M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 0.01% or 819 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 55,267 are held by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Mason Street Limited Com has 462,647 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 377,983 shares. 1,961 are held by Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 177,873 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 5,572 shares. Nadler Financial Inc accumulated 5,195 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 4,514 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 2.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 193,635 shares. 45,040 were accumulated by Westover Advsr Lc. Salem Inv Counselors holds 1.73% or 168,226 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23,505 shares to 33,887 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 99,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 218 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Victory Cap Management Inc owns 313,388 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc invested 0.32% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bluestein R H And Co holds 1.44% or 288,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First City Cap Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,333 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cleararc Cap has 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,269 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.58% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Co holds 1.06% or 50,620 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Leavell Inv Management Inc invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Botty Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% or 5,543 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.77 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.