As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Rose, Alta Capital Management Lifted Holding by $3.65 Million; Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Accuvest Global Advisors Lifted Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1068.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,771 shares to 931,501 shares, valued at $49.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,601 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares to 160,667 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 11,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,633 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New.