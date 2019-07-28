As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $894,153; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 8.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 64.66M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,611 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 143,990 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 32,725 were reported by Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Co has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,015 shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited reported 22,508 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 3.55M shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Pa reported 434,485 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl holds 16,565 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc reported 77,046 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mngmt Llc holds 517,324 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 5.58% stake. Franklin holds 18.56M shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Llc reported 89,387 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,057 shares to 68,298 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,627 shares to 558,056 shares, valued at $58.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,058 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. The insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 13,118 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 2.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 110,814 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.49% or 4,305 shares. Advantage has invested 3.34% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Llc reported 6,966 shares stake. North Star Corp has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,999 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Lc. 22,907 were reported by Stock Yards Bankshares And Tru. Pnc Services Gp reported 2.78 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 1.80M shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 8,643 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Investment holds 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 2,458 shares. Philadelphia Tru Com invested 1.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

