As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Shares Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased by $894,153 Its Stake; Moors & Cabot Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $307,440

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 11/04/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 87 FROM SFR 84; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Connable Office accumulated 20,626 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,491 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability stated it has 8.59 million shares. Thomasville Comml Bank accumulated 26,103 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Llc has 0.95% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 101,605 shares. Scholtz Lc has 2,382 shares. Chickasaw Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,690 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 9,430 shares. 16,607 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. First Citizens Bancshares Tru Co stated it has 25,017 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.24% or 3,888 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma owns 33,890 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2.21M were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 131,000 shares to 150,900 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,868 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank Corporation holds 1.58% or 56,382 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 0.23% or 37,296 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 23,974 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 416,697 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 2,055 were accumulated by Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Private Wealth owns 12,094 shares. 39,289 are owned by Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability. Putnam Fl Mngmt has 129,741 shares. Sns Group Limited Co owns 5,663 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma owns 3,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.04% or 572 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 1.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,501 shares. 726,812 were accumulated by Polar Capital Llp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.