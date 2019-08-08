As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Value Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose While Tyvor Capital Has Lowered by $3.60 Million Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 461,183 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.77M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 20/03/2018 – GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD SAYS J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Commercial Bank holds 11,393 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. New York-based Iat Reinsurance Com has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 138,825 shares. 344,310 were accumulated by Fin Counselors. 15,367 are held by Benin Mgmt. Merriman Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colonial Tru Advsrs reported 1.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allen invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Suntrust Banks holds 1.19 million shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,436 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mechanics National Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 37,619 shares. Gradient holds 0.5% or 77,046 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Curbstone Financial holds 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,636 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 11,567 shares to 65,666 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,907 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 14,842 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 14,687 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 54,631 shares. 143 are held by Assetmark. 1.05 million were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability stated it has 2,976 shares. Da Davidson & Communication holds 0.09% or 94,619 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Prelude Llc owns 15,044 shares. Amp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Brown Advisory stated it has 42,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 6,924 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is American, Southwest or Delta bigger? Depends what you measure – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alaska Air Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Delta Air Lines Stock Took Off on Tuesday – The Motley Fool” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALK is Following the Transportation Sector Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $297.16 million for 6.85 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 463,267 shares to 556,417 shares, valued at $38.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 120,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).