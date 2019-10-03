As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $327,894; Greenwich Wealth Management Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) Increased by $357,434

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 7,518 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 135,849 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 138,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 507,508 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan’s market guru says his ‘once in a decade’ trade is upon us – CNBC” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Glum Data Strikes Again – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Could Be Your Healthcare Provider Sooner Than You Think – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Back Above $1,500 as Confidence in U.S. Economy Slips – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1,812 shares to 51,667 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 16,097 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). E&G Advsr LP has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meritage Port holds 0.09% or 8,087 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Bank Tru has 27,172 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp, Texas-based fund reported 14,419 shares. The California-based Pacific Glob Inv has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Colorado-based Cambiar Invsts has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Llc, Texas-based fund reported 58,455 shares. Bourgeon Llc owns 65,183 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 45,933 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt Lp holds 0.82% or 49,942 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 6,396 shares. Central Securities owns 3.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 230,000 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 103,120 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments Co invested in 90,952 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,741 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 13,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 43,866 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 65,966 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Burney has 45,931 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Sterling Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,650 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 28,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sit Investment reported 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MKS Instruments Diversifies Its Revenue With Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MKS Instruments Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MKS Instruments Wins â€œLeading New Productâ€ Award for its ESI® HDI Via Drilling System – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKS Instruments – A Diversified Business Treated Like One-Trick Pony – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.