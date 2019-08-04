As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Matthew 25 Management Has Cut Position; Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Independent Investors Has Lowered by $331,800 Its Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 1.09% or 338,988 shares in its portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Town & Country Retail Bank Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications invested in 1.57% or 20,775 shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. Barometer Capital Management has 1.72% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 135,758 shares. Carret Asset Lc holds 13,919 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sterneck Cap Management Ltd reported 1,302 shares stake. 4,352 are held by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc. 6,857 were reported by D L Carlson Grp Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.41% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 163,467 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 28,303 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 5,534 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bender Robert Assocs reported 4,174 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa invested in 1.01% or 8,652 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management reported 2.87M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 13,127 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Scott And Selber Incorporated holds 1.93% or 36,521 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.10M shares. Pacific Glob Invest Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,653 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd has invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shine Inv Advisory Serv reported 3,611 shares. 154,642 were reported by Howard. Smithfield reported 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Fincl holds 1.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,457 shares.