As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Opus Investment Management Upped Stake; Holder Equitec Specialists Increased Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 355,938 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 960,097 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 158,490 shares stake. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 22,873 were reported by Citigroup. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Lc has invested 0.07% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 11,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 155,355 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.29% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 38,792 shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Management LP reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,895 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,109 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,300 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

