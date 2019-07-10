As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Valuation Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Clean Harbors Com (CLH) by $2.95 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 3.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72 million, down from 289,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $68.69. About 44,048 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 113,800 shares to 141,300 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 66,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.64 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 4,107 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 2,716 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.07% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 13,809 shares. 3,500 are owned by Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc. 11,456 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Geode Cap Management Ltd invested in 523,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 66,166 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,455 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 18,100 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 5.95M shares. Element Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,833 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 17,081 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd holds 0% or 10,147 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29.